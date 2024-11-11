Open Menu

Mujtaba, PPMA Discuss Pharma Sector's Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman held a meeting with representatives of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) to discuss the challenges and concerns faced by pharmaceutical companies here Monday.

The purpose of the meeting was to gain an understanding of the pharmaceutical industry's concerns and to outline the government’s initiatives for addressing them.

The Provincial Minister informed the PPMA representatives that a dedicated committee is being established to resolve the pharmaceutical sector's issues. This committee will include all l stakeholders, with leadership from provincial ministers, ensuring that the industry's challenges are addressed on a priority basis.

The Finance Minister also urged pharmaceutical companies to ensure the steady supply of medicines to government hospitals, especially essential drugs during the ongoing smog seasonb so as to avoid any disruptions in public healthcare services.

He emphasized that healthcare sector remains a top priority for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and that improvements in this area are closely linked to the cooperation and support of pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers.

Addressing concerns regarding payment mechanisms, the Minister assured PPMA representatives that the government is carefully reviewing these issues and will implement measures to facilitate fair and timely payments.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assured the PPMA representatives that their concerns would be addressed on a priority and that the collaboration between the government and the pharmaceutical industry would be instrumental in enhancing healthcare services across the province.

More Stories From Business