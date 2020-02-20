Muller & Phipps Pakistan signs E-Business Agreement with iShopping.pk

This collaboration will facilitate iShopping.pk users by allowing them to access a wider range of merchandise through the website.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020) On January 24th 2020 at Muller & Phipps Pakistan Private Limited Office – Karachi, Pakistan, Muller & Phipps (M&P), one of the leading international distributing companies, and JW & FA Companies Private Limited (iShopping.pk), a leading online shopping platform, have signed an agreement which ensures all the brands distributed by M&P will officially be sold via iShopping.pk platform.

This collaboration will facilitate iShopping.pk users by allowing them to access a wider range of merchandise through the website. This move is expected to create another platform for products under M&P to reach consumers that require them.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Jamal Dhedhi (MD & CEO – iShopping.pk) along with Mr. Waqas Dhedhi, Mr. Fahad Dhedhi & Adil Jafar (Directors – iShopping.pk) and team members; and Mr. Kamran Nishat (MD & CEO – M&P Pakistan) along with Mr. Iftikhar Arif (CIO – M&P Pakistan), Mr. Mujeeb Ali Khan, Mr. Tariq Khan (Directors – M&P Pakistan) along with their team members. Mr. Farid Alam (CEO – AKD Securities Pvt. Ltd.) also joined as guest.

According to Mr. Kamran Nishat, M&P Pakistan is glad to have entered a prosperous partnership with iShopping.pk which is one of the top online shopping platforms of Pakistan. He said, “This is a great step towards increasing the online presence of M&P in an age of digitization.

With the rapid advancement of internet and online shopping trends in Pakistan, we believe that there would be a quick shift from traditional shopping to E-Shopping, said Mr. Iftikhar Arif (CIO - M&P). Our partnership will give M&P’s technical edge to iShopping.pk marketing strategies.

Mr. Jamal Dhedhi added, “In the ever-going pursuit of aiding our online customers, our relationship with M&P Pakistan is a long leap forward.”

He further stated that with this agreement, iShopping.pk will be able to house the products distributed by Muller & Phipps Pakistan which include brands such as samsung, Huawei, infinix, xiaomi, Motorola, Unilever, Castrol and Getz Pharma among many others, with Express shipping all over Pakistan.

Muller & Phipps Pakistan is part of The Getz Group, an international marketing and distribution company with a presence in 36 countries throughout the Asia Pacific region. The vast reach of the company aids the Pakistani consumer to access a wide array of products.

iShopping.pk a part of JW & FA Companies Private Limited, is an online shopping platform that brings all sorts of buyers and sellers together. They have an unmatched product range; which includes gadgets, electronics and much more. iShopping.pk assists its customers by providing an unparalleled level of pre-sales and aftersales support.