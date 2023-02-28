Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to convey budget 2023-24 taxation proposals to government by March 3

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Tuesday expressed concerns about the recent hike in the rate of different taxes and decided to convey to the government its taxation-related budget 2023-24 proposals by March 3

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Tuesday expressed concerns about the recent hike in the rate of different taxes and decided to convey to the government its taxation-related budget 2023-24 proposals by March 3.

A meeting of the taxation sub-committee of MCCI chaired by convener Khawaja Tufail Suhail and attended among others by MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, decided unanimously to finalize the proposals for budget 2023-24 at the earliest and send it to relevant government departments including FBR. The document would be made public on Mar 3, said a release issued by an MCCI spokesman.

The meeting discussed in detail the recent one per cent raise in sales tax, besides taxes on marriage and community halls and other ceremonies.

Khawaja Tufail Suhail said that proposals would carry a brief on problems being faced by different sectors and suggestions to improve taxation issues.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal suggested that government should introduce categories with regard to sales tax on services like elsewhere in the world where tax on services is levied on medium, low, and lowest input categories.

He urged the government to levy taxes only on pure services.

Senior vice president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh stressed on concrete measures to stop smuggling and enforcement of barter trade systems with neighbouring countries like Iran and Afghanistan.

Vice president Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed said that raising policy rate by two per cent would increase the cost of doing business and would compel the investors to keep money stashed in banks instead of investing in businesses.

MCCI Taxation sub-committee members, including Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Talat Javed, Waqas Khalid, Ehtasham ul Haq, bakhsh Elahi, Anwar Saleem Kan, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Muhammad Usman, Umair Saeed, Muhammad Arshad, and committee secretary Sajid Ansari, were present.