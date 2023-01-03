Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) follow up sub committee to hold monthly meeting

Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), follow up sub committee on Tuesday decided to hold monthly meeting to review progress of other commitees and its given task

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), follow up sub committee on Tuesday decided to hold monthly meeting to review progress of other commitees and its given task.

Chaired by convener, Nadeem Sheikh, the meeting was attended by MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, VP, Sheikh Asim Saeed, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, Faisal Sheikh, Secretary General, M.

Shafiq, and others.

Nadeem Sheikh said that follow up committee was playing governing council role of all other committees of the chamber.

He informed that the apex committee would play its role for making other committees more effective.