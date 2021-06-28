Multan DII-IR initiates proceedings against sales tax evaders

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (DII-IR), Multan on Monday conducted proceedings against an unregistered unit manufacturing plastic shoppers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (DII-IR), Multan on Monday conducted proceedings against an unregistered unit manufacturing plastic shoppers.

According to press statement issued by the board here, the unit was engaged in manufacturing and making taxable supplies of Plastic shoppers involving huge consumption of electricity but was not paying sales tax and had also not obtained sales tax registration.

During the search, relevant record was impounded which was under scrutiny, the statement said.

According to the statement, further investigation in this regard was underway DII-IR Multan would continue such operations in future in order to detect tax fraud and to increase number of taxpayers.