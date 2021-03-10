Multi-purpose business center at Quaid-i-Azam Business Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government has approved to set up a multi-purpose business center covering an area of 300,000 square feet equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) under the management of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi disclosed this to media after a meeting with a delegation of industrialists here Wednesday. PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Moazzam Syed was also present.

Hashmi added that groundbreaking ceremony of this mega project would be held soon. He elaborated that corporate offices, conference rooms, expo centers, multipurpose halls, showrooms, hotels, one window center and factory outlets would be set up in the multi-storey multi-purpose business center.

In view of the growing need for technology in business growth, special incentives would be given to IT related individuals and companies in the business center.

Syed Nabil Hashmi said that 675 industrial plots ranging from 0.

5 acres to 4 acres had been designed in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park spread over an area of 1536 acres of land at Sheikhupura on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

"Due to the speed and quality of PIEDMC's development work, manufacturers were taking keen interest in the project, and that was why more than 200 acres of plots had been sold in a short span of time while dozens of applications were in the process of approval".

He said that an agreement had also been reached with Sui Northern Gas Company to supply RLNG in the QABP and NHA (National Highways Authority) to set up an interchange on the motorway for easy and direct access to the Park.

"Concessions and incentives have been approved for industrialists wishing to purchase plots of 25 acres or more in the Park. Completion of this project will provide employment to 500,000 people. Due to its usefulness, this project will prove to be a game changer for the economic development of Punjab," he concluded.