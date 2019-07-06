UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Casualties In Huge Gas Blast At Florida Mall

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:53 PM

Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida Mall

Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said.

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD [South University Drive] multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.

Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon was cited as saying by the WPLG news channel that at least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.

The explosion shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris scattered around in a wide radius.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Twitter Florida SITE Gas All

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports to UK stood at Pound (1270 mln) ..

2 minutes ago

Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida M ..

16 minutes ago

Four suspects with weapons held in Multan

30 minutes ago

Govt resolving problems of people: Syed Sumsam Ali ..

30 minutes ago

Fishing slipway reopens in Yemen&#039;s Bab al-Man ..

39 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Mayo Hospital, inquires abou ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.