Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida Mall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida , a local fire department said.

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD [South University Drive] multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.

Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon was cited as saying by the WPLG news channel that at least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.

The explosion shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris scattered around in a wide radius.