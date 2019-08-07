Munich Re Confirms 2019 Objectives After Solid Q2
Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :German reinsurer Munich Re announced a sharp increase in net income for the second quarter Wednesday, due to fewer global natural disasters, but the company kept its annual forecast unchanged.
In April-June, the Munich-based reinsurer -- which backs up insurance firms against the risks they run -- posted a net income of 992 million Euros ($1.1 billion), the highest in four years, up from 723 million euros last year.
The higher figure beat a 903 million prediction from analysts surveyed by Factset.
Munich Re's operating, or underlying profit amounted to 1.57 billion euros, up 57 percent year-on-year.