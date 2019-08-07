UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Munich Re Confirms 2019 Objectives After Solid Q2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:35 PM

Munich Re confirms 2019 objectives after solid Q2

German reinsurer Munich Re announced a sharp increase in net income for the second quarter Wednesday, due to fewer global natural disasters, but the company kept its annual forecast unchanged

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :German reinsurer Munich Re announced a sharp increase in net income for the second quarter Wednesday, due to fewer global natural disasters, but the company kept its annual forecast unchanged.

In April-June, the Munich-based reinsurer -- which backs up insurance firms against the risks they run -- posted a net income of 992 million Euros ($1.1 billion), the highest in four years, up from 723 million euros last year.

The higher figure beat a 903 million prediction from analysts surveyed by Factset.

Munich Re's operating, or underlying profit amounted to 1.57 billion euros, up 57 percent year-on-year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Munich From Billion Million

Recent Stories

For the love of Football! “Football in Pakistan ..

9 minutes ago

PCB to revamp national coaching set-up

15 minutes ago

Sindh govt committed to improving lives of women i ..

2 minutes ago

Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jamm ..

21 minutes ago

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% declin ..

21 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meets today

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.