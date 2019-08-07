Munich Re confirms 2019 objectives after solid Q2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :German reinsurer Munich Re announced a sharp increase in net income for the second quarter Wednesday, due to fewer global natural disasters, but the company kept its annual forecast unchanged.

In April-June, the Munich-based reinsurer -- which backs up insurance firms against the risks they run -- posted a net income of 992 million Euros ($1.1 billion), the highest in four years, up from 723 million euros last year.

The higher figure beat a 903 million prediction from analysts surveyed by Factset.

Munich Re's operating, or underlying profit amounted to 1.57 billion euros, up 57 percent year-on-year.