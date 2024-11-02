Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf met with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abu Zar Shad here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf met with

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abu Zar Shad here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed problems faced by the industry and industrialists.

Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf said that the Primary objective of the Punjab Board of

Investment and Trade was to promote investment and provide facilities to industrialists.

He emphasized that the PBIT will be made a real institution dedicated to facilitating

industrialists.

He reiterated his commitment to being readily available to resolve their concerns and stated that

the government is determined to accelerate industrialization to create new opportunities.

He mentioned that Business Facilitation Centers provide excellent facilities under one roof for industrialists, including issuance of NOCs and guidance for business activities.

LCCI President Abu Zar Shad congratulated Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf on assuming the role of the PITB Chairman. He expressed his commitment to working together to address the challenges faced by the industrial community.