Open Menu

Muntaha Ashraf Called On LCCI President

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf met with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abu Zar Shad here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf met with

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abu Zar Shad here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed problems faced by the industry and industrialists.

Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf said that the Primary objective of the Punjab Board of

Investment and Trade was to promote investment and provide facilities to industrialists.

He emphasized that the PBIT will be made a real institution dedicated to facilitating

industrialists.

He reiterated his commitment to being readily available to resolve their concerns and stated that

the government is determined to accelerate industrialization to create new opportunities.

He mentioned that Business Facilitation Centers provide excellent facilities under one roof for industrialists, including issuance of NOCs and guidance for business activities.

LCCI President Abu Zar Shad congratulated Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf on assuming the role of the PITB Chairman. He expressed his commitment to working together to address the challenges faced by the industrial community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab Chamber Commerce Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

2 minutes ago
 APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

2 minutes ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

3 minutes ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

3 minutes ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

3 minutes ago
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

33 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

33 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

33 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

36 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

36 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business