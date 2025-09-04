Murree Police Arrest 'Kodo Gang' Members, Recover Stolen Property
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Murree Police Thursday arrested three members of the notorious "Kodo Gang" and recovered two vehicles, five motorcycles, and Rs 100,000 in cash. The suspects were wanted in connection with multiple cases of theft and robbery in the area.
Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Owais Akram led the operation, which resulted in the apprehension of Ansar from Chiniot, Bilal Shaukat from Murree, and Ehtesham from Abbottabad.
District Police Officer (DPO) Murree Asif Amin Awan praised the police team for their swift action, emphasizing the force's commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.
"Criminal elements will not be tolerated in this area," DPO Awan stated, adding that the arrest was a significant step in cracking down on organized crime.
The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to determine if the gang was involved in other crimes.
Murree Police arrest 'Kodo Gang' members, recover stolen property
