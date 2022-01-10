UrduPoint.com

Murree Tragedy: LCCI Wants Travel Advisory, Improved Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Murree Tragedy: LCCI wants travel advisory, improved infrastructure

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has strongly underlined the need for travel advisory, weather alerts and improvement, not only to avoid tragedies like Murree but also to protect billion dollars tourism industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has strongly underlined the need for travel advisory, weather alerts and improvement, not only to avoid tragedies like Murree but also to protect billion Dollars tourism industry.

It is a good omen that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have issued directions for inquiry but the responsible should be taken to the justice as it is not only a matter of precious human lives but is also the interests of billions dollars tourism industry.

Talking to media men here Monday, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

They said that the tourism industry considered trillion dollars industry around the globe. They said that the tourism industry of Pakistan has the potential to turn Pakistan into a hub of economic activities. They said that the volume of global tourism industry is over one trillion USD.

They said that the government is striving hard to promote the tourism sector of Pakistan but the Murree incident has put a reverse gear to all of its efforts.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the situation demands visionary approach, collective efforts and a vital role from the Pakistan's missions abroad as the anti-Pakistan elements have started propaganda to defame reputation of the country.

While calling for an immediate improvement in the infrastructure, the LCCI office-bearers said that the travel advisory and weather alert should be mandatory to avoid such incidents in future.

They said that an awareness campaign should be launched and the people should also be familiarized with other beautiful places of Pakistan so that not a single place can be over crowded.

The office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry also paid tributes to the Pak-Army and rescue workers for saving precious human lives by salvaging the people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Murree Alert Hub United States Dollars Media All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

European Parliament Chief Sassoli Hospitalized Due ..

European Parliament Chief Sassoli Hospitalized Due to Immune Dysfunction

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Kazakhstan - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to hold Open Kutchry on Tehsil l ..

Federal Ombudsman to hold Open Kutchry on Tehsil level to ensure speedy justice

3 minutes ago
 Qayyum Niazi, Asad Omer discusses current Kashmir ..

Qayyum Niazi, Asad Omer discusses current Kashmir situation

3 minutes ago
 Militants From Afghanistan Participated in Aggress ..

Militants From Afghanistan Participated in Aggression Against Kazakhstan - Tokay ..

6 minutes ago
 Most Americans Back Nuclear Talks With Iran But Do ..

Most Americans Back Nuclear Talks With Iran But Doubt Deal Will Stop Bomb - Poll

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.