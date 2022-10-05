(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud on Wednesday delivered Key Opening note of the event, appreciated the Asian Productivity Organization (APO)'s role in the development of Asia-Pacific region.

Syed Murtaza conveyed his gratitude to APO Secretary General on APO's Diamond Jubilee.

He expressed these views while addressing an opening ceremony of International Conference on Productivity Accreditation and Certification for Pakistan on Wednesday, said a press release issued here.

Minister added that working in tandem with similar organizations, the APO and NPOs will be able to find solutions to long-standing problems of the region.

Flt. Lt. (Retd) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production has said various rapid industrial transformation initiatives are being taken for the sustained growth and development of the economy by improving industrial competitiveness.

This International Conference on Productivity Accreditation and Certification being held in Pakistan is the continuation of the commemoration of the APO's Diamond Jubilee which will showcase the productivity improvement journeys in the Asia and Pacific region, specifically efforts to enhance capabilities of NPOs through accreditation programs.

Iftikhar said that APO is playing major role to promote Productivity drive in the region.

APO's services are reorienting the requirements of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets and support export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding higher productivity culture in the country.

The conference is being organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan.

Various international and national resource speakers participated in the event. Moreover, participants from Cambodia, Malaysia, Fiji, Nepal, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Iran, Philippine are participating in the program physically.

Appreciating the conference, he said this initiative will play a major role in reversal of the economy through International certification standards implementation in Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali expressed satisfaction over the participation of a large and diverse group of International and local professional in the conference and expressed hope that through the active participation and sharing of international experience, Pakistan would definitely achieve the status of Certification Body.

He lauded the efforts of NPO for promoting the Productivity culture in Pakistan through its vision "Economically Productive and Globally Competitive Pakistan".

APO Secretary General His Excellency, Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata also addressed the event. He appreciated the efforts of NPO and extended full support in facilitating and strengthening the APO's mandate in Pakistan. He said that It is a fortunate moment for representatives from APO members to gather to review efforts to enhance the capabilities of NPOs through accreditation programs.

The Accreditation Program is one of the latest initiatives of the APO to raise its visibility as a leading productivity organization. Recognizing the competency and credibility of NPOs or their affiliates as APO-accredited certification bodies (CBs) will build APO brand awareness, cultivate and expand a community of experts, and strengthen APO leadership in the area of productivity.

After the introduction of the program in 2018, he showed his pleasure to share that the NPOs of Malaysia and Vietnam successfully completed the processes and requirements to become APO-accredited CBs in 2021, while India, Indonesia, I.R. Iran Pakistan, and Turkiye will be joining them soon.

Accreditation of NPOs is expected to elevate their capability, adding new skill sets and competencies that are critical for their countries.

He extend sincere appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for hosting this conference. He conveyed his thanks to Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud for gracing this conference today despite his busy schedule as well as to the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, and APO Alternate Director for Pakistan Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

Finally he appreciated the CEO of the NPO of Pakistan Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry and his dedicated staff members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the smooth organization of this conference.

CEO, NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that APO Accredited Certification Body will provide new horizons to enhance the productivity in Pakistan and thanked all the participants for attending the event. He also wished APO his 60th Diamond Jubilee celebrations.