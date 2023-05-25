UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Assures To Reactivate Cutlery Institute Of Pakistan Through Technology Up-gradation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Murtaza assures to reactivate Cutlery Institute of Pakistan through Technology Up-gradation

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud Thursday assured to reactivate Cutlery Institute of Pakistan through Technology Up-gradation and Skill Development Company within the next 6 to 8 to months in order to support the industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud Thursday assured to reactivate Cutlery Institute of Pakistan through Technology Up-gradation and Skill Development Company within the next 6 to 8 to months in order to support the industry.

He said this while in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Cutlery Association Wazirabad headed by its Chairman Shakeel Azam, said a press release issued here.

He said that all possible support including required certification and training would be extended to the industry for enhancing exports to UK. He asked the delegation to submit a viable plan for getting support for establishing warehouses in the European Union and Saudi Arabia. "Their issue of raw material availability to the cutlery industry will be addressed in a coming meeting of Steel manufacturers", the federal minister added.

The minister maintained that National Productivity Organization would provide experts for arranging shop floors and improving general management practices of the industry.

The minister was also briefed about a study for enhancing the competitiveness of the cutlery sector conducted by the Engineering Development board and Pakistan business Council jointly.

The purpose of the study was to propose policy recommendations after a detailed review of the literature and consultation with the members of the cutlery industry.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about the issues the cutlery industry is confronting at local and international levels.

The minister was informed that the manual process and low technological level in manufacturing units, unavailability of high-quality local raw material (stainless steel) and reliance on imports, unavailability of laser sharpening techniques and reliance on manual methods, liquidity and working capital issues due to delay in sales procedures, shortage of skilled labour, non-utilization of subsidized financing schemes, lack of marketing efforts i.e. reluctance of industry to venture into new markets and hesitation of banks to approve LCs in non-traditional markets, branding issues due to the absence of stamping of "Made-in Pakistan" on exported products, nonavailability of ceramics material, high rates of taxation on electricity and high regulatory duty on steel scrap are the main barriers for the industry to flourish.

The federal minister assured the delegation to resolve their issues at a priority and such interactions with them in the future. Their proposals and our efforts will bring positive results to improve the state of affairs on the industrial front, he told.

