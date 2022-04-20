UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Hold Introductory Meeting On Leading Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud on Wednesday held an introductory meeting on leading industries of the country related to food security for future plan of action and device strategy

Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Jawwad Rafique Malik briefed the Minister for Industries about landscape, market dynamics and supply chain mechanism of fertiliser, sugar and ghee/edible oil sector, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production.

The Minister directed to chalk out the action plan for ensuring supplies of sugar, edible oil /ghee and urea countrywide according to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's instructions.

