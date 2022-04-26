Murtaza inspects Price,quality of commodities in USC

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmud on a Tuesday met to consumers and inquired about prices and quality of the commodities in Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmud on a Tuesday met to consumers and inquired about prices and quality of the commodities in Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Federal Minister for Industries during a surprise visit to utility stores corporation (USC) outlets for inspecting prices of essential commodities being provided to marginalized segment of the society on subsidized rate under the Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package.

Accompanied by Federal Secretary Industries and Production, Iftikhar Shallwani, Managing Director USC Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi and others senior officials of USC, the Minister visited various USC outlets in Hayatabad and checked availability of flour, sugar, pulses and ghee on subsidized rate there.

He while appreciating USC in smooth implementation of the Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package in Khyber Pakthunkhwa said the package was aimed to provide maximum relief to the price-hike stricken people.

The Minister said demand of essential commodities has been increased after reduction of its prices under the historic package, adding that keeping in view of overwhelming response of people, the Federal Government has increased supply of flour, ghee, pulses and sugar to facilitate a large number of people in last Ashra of Ramazan.

The MD USC said that over 10 million poor families have benefited from the historic PM's Ramazan relief package so far.

Before the PM's package, a 10 KG flour bag was being sold at Rs475 at the utility store while today it is available at Rs400, showing a Rs75 discount for poorer and underprivileged people in KP.

Likewise, 20 KG flour sack is being sold at Rs800 during Ramazan against Rs950 before the holy month thus providing Rs150 relief to the consumers of lower middle class.

Similarly, one kilogram sugar bag is currently available at Rs70 against Rs85 prior to Ramazan.

The MD said that 35 mobile utility stores in KP and 15 in merged tribal districts were also operating in Ramazan. To a question, the Federal Minister for Industries said that political stability was vital for economic progress and development.

He said the present Govt was focusing on progress and prosperity of its people rather than indulging in political confrontation with anyone.

To a question about PTI Chairman Imran Khan's protest call, he said the country cannot afford political agitation and hate based politics.

The Minister said Imran Khan has failed to address problems of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa despite PTI's nine-year rule in the province, adding neither he fulfilled the promise of building five million houses for common man nor provided jobs to 10 million youth.

Murtaza Mahmud said Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of change and religion and now again trying to mislead people on baseless narrative of foreign conspiracy behind toppling of his Govt.

He said Imran Khan's baseless narrative of foreign conspiracy was rejected twice by National Security Council.

"Those accompanying Imran Khan are loyal to him while those opposing his view points are called traitors," he said, adding Imran Khan will face people wrath in 2023 general elections.