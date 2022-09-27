UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Urges Int'l Companies To Introduce Modern Agricultural Machinery

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood on Tuesday urged the international companies manufacturing agricultural equipment to introduce modern machinery in Pakistan to increase per hectare yield and to minimize the loss of grain.

A four-member delegation, headed by Manager Agriculture Machinery Overseas Service Department of Japan based Kutoba Corporation Haruhiko Nakano, called on him here, said a press release.

While discussing a complete ban on import of used and reconditioned machinery, the minister said that the move would create massive job creation opportunities in the country.

Murtaza assured the delegation to provide all possible facilities to the corporation for installing their assembly lines in Pakistan for agricultural machinery.

"This would not only help us in minimizing import bill but also, government could generate revenue by exporting machines to other countries," the minister added.

He urged the delegation to manufacture spare parts in Pakistan in order to increase the acceptance of new machinery among the farmers.

The delegation told the minister that it had developed various kinds of agricultural machinery, including engines for agricultural machines, tractors, combine harvesters and rice transplanters.

The delegation said that the corporation was ready to support Pakistani farmers by addressing their needs in the agriculture sector.

