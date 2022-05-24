Musadiq assures industrialists of resolution of energy issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday assured the industrialists of Karachi to resolve their energy issues at the earliest, particularly availability of natural gas at affordable price.

He was speaking during an interactive session here with the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chairman Businessmen Group in KCCI and former president of the chamber M.Zubair Motiwala, KCCI President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Senior Vice President Abdur Rehman Naqi, former presidents M. Haroon Farooqui, M. Jawed Bilwani, M. Shamim Firpo and A. Q. Khalil were present on the occasion.

The minister invited proposals from KCCI leadership for formulation of better energy policy on short and long terms.

He said that in the past Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) had resolved energy issues and now it's led coalition government was making all efforts to redress energy issues of the industrialists in the country including gas issues.

In response to KCCI leaders' demand, the minister assured that on emergency basis additional gas would be pumped into the system for Karachi industries.

He acknowledged that without boost to private sector, the country would not prosper.

" It is private sector which provides employment besides being the major contributor to national exchequer," he remarked.

Dr Musadiq Malik emphasized the need for increased interaction and dialogue between the government and the representative bodies of trade and industry for the targeted economic policies.

Earlier, Chairman BMG in KCCI, M.Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Muhammad Idress Memon briefed the minister about the energy issues faced by industries of Karachi.

