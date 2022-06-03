UrduPoint.com

Musk Plans 10% Job Cuts At Tesla Due To 'Very Bad Feeling' About Economy - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Musk Plans 10% Job Cuts at Tesla Due to 'Very Bad Feeling' About Economy - Reports

Tesla CEO Elon Musk intends to cut every tenth job in his company because of his "super bad feeling" about the economy, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an email billionaire sent to company executives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Tesla CEO Elon Musk intends to cut every tenth job in his company because of his "super bad feeling" about the economy, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an email billionaire sent to company executives.

In a message, titled "pause all hiring worldwide," the businessman did not reveal the reasons for his "bad feeling," the report said.

The news comes two days after Bloomberg reported that Musk allegedly threatened to fire Tesla Inc. executive staff unless they resume working from the office for at least 40 hours per week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Threatened Company Job Elon Musk All From Tesla

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Plans to Reschedule Part of 2023 Satelli ..

Roscosmos Plans to Reschedule Part of 2023 Satellites Launch Plan for 2022

41 seconds ago
 German Chancellor to Receive NATO Secretary Genera ..

German Chancellor to Receive NATO Secretary General in Berlin on June 9 - Cabine ..

44 seconds ago
 Modi regime deploys more troops in IIOJK to suppre ..

Modi regime deploys more troops in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris' struggle

46 seconds ago
 Journalists stage walkout from KP Assembly press g ..

Journalists stage walkout from KP Assembly press gallery

48 seconds ago
 UNODC launches third phase of country programme 2 ..

UNODC launches third phase of country programme 2022-25

6 minutes ago
 UNDP-PILDAT Youth, Parliamentarians dialogue held

UNDP-PILDAT Youth, Parliamentarians dialogue held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.