Musk Plans 10% Job Cuts at Tesla Due to 'Very Bad Feeling' About Economy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Tesla CEO Elon Musk intends to cut every tenth job in his company because of his "super bad feeling" about the economy, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an email billionaire sent to company executives.

In a message, titled "pause all hiring worldwide," the businessman did not reveal the reasons for his "bad feeling," the report said.

The news comes two days after Bloomberg reported that Musk allegedly threatened to fire Tesla Inc. executive staff unless they resume working from the office for at least 40 hours per week.