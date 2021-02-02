UrduPoint.com
Musk Takes Temporary Break From Twitter

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:37 PM

Musk Takes Temporary Break From Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that he was taking a break from Twitter.

"Off Twitter for a while," Musk tweeted, without explaining his decision.

Some of the tech billionaire's tweets were so influential that his last Friday's Bitcoin hashtag resulted in the cryptocurrency skyrocketing by 16 percent to over $37,000 just an hour after he tweeted.

Musk joined Twitter in June 2009.

