Musk Takes Temporary Break From Twitter
Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:37 PM
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that he was taking a break from Twitter
"Off Twitter for a while," Musk tweeted, without explaining his decision.
Some of the tech billionaire's tweets were so influential that his last Friday's Bitcoin hashtag resulted in the cryptocurrency skyrocketing by 16 percent to over $37,000 just an hour after he tweeted.