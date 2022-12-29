Musk Tells Tesla Team Not to Be Bothered by 'Market Craziness' as Shares Plummet - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email this week that there was no need to be bothered by a slump in the electric vehicle maker's shares, which were down 42% in December, media said.

In a company-wide email, obtained by CNBC, the billionaire businessman thanked everyone for their hard work and promised that Tesla would eventually become the world's most valuable company.

"Don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!" he wrote.

Musk also asked the team to help empty out Tesla's car inventory before the end of the year, saying it would improve the automaker's fortunes.

"Since we have a lot of cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to rally hard and do everything we can to get our cars to customers who have ordered them before midnight on Dec. 31 ... Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible," he wrote.

Tesla is predicted to see its stocks close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk attributed the loss of $675 billion in market value in part to rising interest rates, but the company's standing has also been hurt by Musk's decision to sell billions of Dollars' worth of stock to buy Twitter.