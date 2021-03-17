UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muted Opening For Wall Street Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:04 AM

Muted opening for Wall Street ahead of Fed meeting

US stocks opened trading cautiously on Tuesday, as traders digested downbeat economic data thanks to February winter storms and eyed the Federal Reserve's meeting set to begin in the afternoon

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):US stocks opened trading cautiously on Tuesday, as traders digested downbeat economic data thanks to February winter storms and eyed the Federal Reserve's meeting set to begin in the afternoon.

Government data released before markets opened showed retail sales plunging 3.0 percent and industrial production falling 2.2 percent, in what analysts viewed not as a warning sign for the wider economy but merely the result of unusually bad winter weather.

It was unclear if the data would impact the recent dynamic in markets, where tech stocks have underperformed relative to growth stocks as traders bet on the economy's wider reopening and an eventual increase in lending rates from the Fed.

The central bank would later in the day begin its regular two-day meeting, and while no rate hike is expected, they will release new economic forecasts on Wednesday and could comment on fears that inflation is set to increase.

About 25 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2 percent to hit 32,888.29, off from its record close the day before, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.1 percent to 3,974.12, building on its record finish in the prior session.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to hit 13,534.21.

Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com said traders will look past the downbeat data in the retail sales category as they anticipate the impact of a government relief package that gives up to $1,400 in stimulus checks to tax payers.

"The market shouldn't be thrown for much of a loop by the February sales data -- if it's thrown for one at all -- because it recognizes that a new round of stimulus checks is just now starting to hit deposit accounts and will assuredly help prop up retail sales in March and April," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Bank February March April Stocks Market All From Government Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

1 hour ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

1 hour ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

2 hours ago

Work on development projects in full swing: Jam Ka ..

1 hour ago

Steps being taken to transform Punjab police into ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.