Mutton Shops Sealed Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Mutton shops sealed over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Two mutton shops were sealed in Tariq Abad on charge of profiteering and overcharging, here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation after receiving complaints reached at Tariq Abad and found sale of mutton at Rs.

2400 to Rs.2600 per kg.

Therefore, the officer sealed premises of Suleman Mutton Shop and Abdur Rehman Mutton Shop while further action against the shopkeepers/butchers was under progress, he added.

More Stories From Business