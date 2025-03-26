Muzammil, Tordher Discuss Future Of Tobacco Board
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 10:03 PM
Advisor to KP CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher chaired a meeting in view of the federal cabinets’ proposal regarding the dissolution of the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) and transferring of its essential functions to the federating units and matters relating to its future here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Advisor to KP CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher chaired a meeting in view of the Federal cabinets’ proposal regarding the dissolution of the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) and transferring of its essential functions to the federating units and matters relating to its future here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.
During the session, the Special Assistant presented several constructive proposals for the continuation of the services of the relevant institution under the provincial government, specifically for the welfare of tobacco farmers and growers.
The meeting was attended by key officials including Secretary of Agriculture, Atta-ur-Rehman and representatives from the Departments of Finance and Excise & Taxation.
The Special Assistant suggested that in light of the possible transfer of the institution's functions and formulation of any legislative framework (Act), it should prioritize the protection of tobacco-growing farmers and cultivators.
Additionally, he recommended that the administration of the potential provincial board or institution be entrusted to qualified and experienced individuals who possess the necessary expertise in this field.
He emphasized that to make the provincial board more effective and reflective of the sector’s development, particular focus should be given to research and development (R&D), aiming to enhance both the quantity and quality of tobacco production.
Furthermore, the Special Assistant proposed providing job security to the employees of the board to ensure a smooth transition.
The forum agreed that the suggestions put forward were both reasonable and beneficial for the province and a decision was made to hold further meetings to continue deliberations and work towards a final resolution, ensuring thorough scrutiny of the matter.
Recent Stories
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister
UN chief calls for collective climate action
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close
OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative refor ..
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister15 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close16 minutes ago
-
Muzammil, Tordher discuss future of tobacco board36 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation1 hour ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance1 hour ago
-
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed5 hours ago
-
5 hours ago
-
Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts5 hours ago
-
SECP seeks stakeholders' feedback on draft certification regulations6 hours ago
-
Finance minister calls for inclusive, equitable globalization for benefiting developing economies6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola7 hours ago