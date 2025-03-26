Open Menu

Muzammil, Tordher Discuss Future Of Tobacco Board

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 10:03 PM

Muzammil, Tordher discuss future of tobacco board

Advisor to KP CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher chaired a meeting in view of the federal cabinets’ proposal regarding the dissolution of the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) and transferring of its essential functions to the federating units and matters relating to its future here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday

During the session, the Special Assistant presented several constructive proposals for the continuation of the services of the relevant institution under the provincial government, specifically for the welfare of tobacco farmers and growers.

During the session, the Special Assistant presented several constructive proposals for the continuation of the services of the relevant institution under the provincial government, specifically for the welfare of tobacco farmers and growers.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Secretary of Agriculture, Atta-ur-Rehman and representatives from the Departments of Finance and Excise & Taxation.

The Special Assistant suggested that in light of the possible transfer of the institution's functions and formulation of any legislative framework (Act), it should prioritize the protection of tobacco-growing farmers and cultivators.

Additionally, he recommended that the administration of the potential provincial board or institution be entrusted to qualified and experienced individuals who possess the necessary expertise in this field.

He emphasized that to make the provincial board more effective and reflective of the sector’s development, particular focus should be given to research and development (R&D), aiming to enhance both the quantity and quality of tobacco production.

Furthermore, the Special Assistant proposed providing job security to the employees of the board to ensure a smooth transition.

The forum agreed that the suggestions put forward were both reasonable and beneficial for the province and a decision was made to hold further meetings to continue deliberations and work towards a final resolution, ensuring thorough scrutiny of the matter.

