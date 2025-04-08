Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza Appointed As Commissioner, SECP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM
The Federal Government in exercise of powers conferred under sections 5 and 7 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997, has appointed Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza as Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for a period of three years with immediate effect
Mirza was previously serving as Chief Prosecutor / Executive Director at the SECP. Since joining the Commission in July 2012, he has led the Law Division and played a central role in the Commission’s legal and enforcement functions, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
He has been instrumental in shaping Pakistan’s corporate and financial regulatory framework.
His key contributions include leading work on several landmark legislative reforms, including the Companies Act, 2017; Securities Act, 2015; Futures Market Act, 2016; the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016; and the Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018.
In addition to his litigation and legislative work, Mirza has played an active role in broader reform initiatives to modernize and strengthen the corporate sector. His contributions include efforts to improve the ease of doing business, advance regulatory frameworks for digital assets, and develop SECP’s Regulatory Sandbox — encouraging innovation in financial services while maintaining investor protection.
