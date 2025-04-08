Open Menu

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza Appointed As Commissioner, SECP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP

The Federal Government in exercise of powers conferred under sections 5 and 7 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997, has appointed Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza as Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for a period of three years with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Federal Government in exercise of powers conferred under sections 5 and 7 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997, has appointed Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza as Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Mirza was previously serving as Chief Prosecutor / Executive Director at the SECP. Since joining the Commission in July 2012, he has led the Law Division and played a central role in the Commission’s legal and enforcement functions, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He has been instrumental in shaping Pakistan’s corporate and financial regulatory framework.

His key contributions include leading work on several landmark legislative reforms, including the Companies Act, 2017; Securities Act, 2015; Futures Market Act, 2016; the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016; and the Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018.

In addition to his litigation and legislative work, Mirza has played an active role in broader reform initiatives to modernize and strengthen the corporate sector. His contributions include efforts to improve the ease of doing business, advance regulatory frameworks for digital assets, and develop SECP’s Regulatory Sandbox — encouraging innovation in financial services while maintaining investor protection.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SE ..

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overa ..

Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overall progress: Prime Minister Mu ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP provin ..

Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP province

2 minutes ago
 Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs

Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs

3 minutes ago
 SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April ..

SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 14

2 hours ago
 Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandun ..

Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles

2 hours ago
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen ..

CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter

2 hours ago
 Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day ..

Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuri ..

2 hours ago
 Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case

Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case

2 hours ago
 Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted ..

Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank

2 hours ago
 Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor ..

Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business