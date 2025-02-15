Myanmar Ambassador Highlights Potential For Stronger Bilateral Trade, Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan, Wunna Han, shared his vision for a stronger, mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries during an interactive session at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).
He emphasized the vast potential for foreign investments, trade, and economic cooperation between Myanmar and Pakistan.
In particular, he highlighted key sectors such as tourism, Information Technology (IT), and pharmaceuticals where both nations could foster joint ventures and business-to-business (B2B) cooperation, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
The Ambassador expressed his belief that greater ease of doing business, along with enhanced people-to-people exchanges, could drive significant economic growth.
He also pointed out that both Pakistan and Myanmar offer unique cultural and historical assets—Pakistan with its Gandhara Civilization sites and Myanmar with its religious landmarks—which could serve as a foundation for expanding tourism, especially religious tourism.
The Ambassador expressed optimism that these efforts would pave the way for increased trade and economic collaboration between the two countries.
He committed to facilitating deeper ties between the two nations' Chambers of Commerce and trade bodies, which could significantly benefit both sides.
The President of ICCI highlighted Pakistan's diverse export potential, including sectors such as furniture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, marble, and agriculture.
He emphasized the need for Pakistan and Myanmar to address the trade imbalance, encouraging joint ventures that would foster a "win-win" position for both countries.
He also stressed the importance of improving connectivity through direct flights, enhancing cultural exchanges, and promoting medical tourism to strengthen bilateral ties.
The Senior Vice President of ICCI emphasized the importance of holding a business forum between the two countries to facilitate better communication and collaboration.
He noted that ICCI, as the premier chamber of the capital, is actively working to support business growth and the economic well-being of both Pakistan and Myanmar.
Executive Member Fatima Azeem discussed the historic relations between Pakistan and Myanmar and emphasized the need for more exchanges of women entrepreneurs between the two countries.
She stressed the importance of these exchanges in empowering women financially and supporting their entrepreneurial growth on both sides.
Executive Member Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed highlighted the potential for joint ventures in the marble industry, underscoring its significant promise for collaboration between the two nations.
Senior Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui emphasized the need for medical exhibitions, symposiums, and seminars, along with virtual meetings, to further enhance trade and cooperation between Pakistan and Myanmar.
The session concluded with a commitment from all parties to continue strengthening ties between Pakistan and Myanmar through ongoing dialogue and strategic collaboration.
The discussions have set a positive tone for future cooperation, and there is widespread optimism about the potential for increased trade, cultural exchanges, and joint ventures that will contribute to the long-term economic success of both countries.
Those prominent among the attendees included Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Malik Mohsin Khalid, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Naveed Satti and Waseem Chaudhry.
