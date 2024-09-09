Myanmar builds first rice bran oil plant to boost local oil self-sufficiency

Myanmar is constructing its first rice bran oil plant in the Pyinmana township of Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, according to a statement from Myanmar Rice Bran Oil Company Limited (MRBO) on Monday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Myanmar is constructing its first rice bran oil plant in the Pyinmana township of Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, according to a statement from Myanmar Rice Bran Oil Company Limited (MRBO) on Monday.

Under the guidance of the union government and Myanmar Rice Federation, MRBO has been building a 200-ton crude rice bran oil plant, along with a 50-ton oil refinery since February this year.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 90,000 tons of crude oil and 6,300 tons of refined oil annually, the company said.

The production of rice bran oil aims to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil for the domestic market while also exporting to the international market as a new Myanmar agricultural product.

Additionally, the project is expected to create job opportunities and support local development, it said.

The production of rice bran oil will contribute to the development of the agricultural and rice sectors in Myanmar, boosting income for local rice mill owners, the company added.

An official media report, citing U Ye Min Aung, president of Myanmar Rice Federation, said that operation of the rice bran oil plant is expected to begin by early 2025.