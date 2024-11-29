Myanmar earns over 2.7 bln USD from agricultural exports in April-Oct

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Myanmar earned over 2.7 billion U.S. Dollars from agricultural exports from April 1 to Oct. 25 in the current fiscal year 2024-2025, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Friday.

The report, citing the Ministry of Commerce, stated that during this period, the country generated over 2.

3 billion dollars from sea exports and over 440 million dollars from border trade.

Myanmar's agriculture sector is a vital part of the country's economy, contributing over 30 percent of its gross domestic product.

The country exports agricultural products, animal products, minerals, forest products, and finished industrial goods through both sea and border trade.