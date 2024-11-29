Open Menu

Myanmar Earns Over 2.7 Bln USD From Agricultural Exports In April-Oct

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Myanmar earns over 2.7 bln USD from agricultural exports in April-Oct

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Myanmar earned over 2.7 billion U.S. Dollars from agricultural exports from April 1 to Oct. 25 in the current fiscal year 2024-2025, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Friday.

The report, citing the Ministry of Commerce, stated that during this period, the country generated over 2.

3 billion dollars from sea exports and over 440 million dollars from border trade.

Myanmar's agriculture sector is a vital part of the country's economy, contributing over 30 percent of its gross domestic product.

The country exports agricultural products, animal products, minerals, forest products, and finished industrial goods through both sea and border trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Myanmar April Border Commerce From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

3 minutes ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

4 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

14 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

14 hours ago
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

14 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

14 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

14 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

14 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

14 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business