Myanmar Establishes Committee On Oil Imports From Russia - State Council

The Myanmar government has established a special Steering Committee on Imports of Petroleum Products from Russia, the press service of the State Administrative Council (SAC) of Myanmar said on Wednesday

The newly established body will import oil and petroleum products from Russia in accordance with state economic policy depending on the country's needs, store and distribute imported fuel, and cooperate with government agencies and private organizations in the purchases, the SAC said.

According to the press service, the committee will also monitor the timely arrival of tankers and check the quality and quantity of oil in conjunction with relevant organizations.

In addition, it will carry out necessary actions to distribute petroleum products to units and formations of Myanmar's armed forces, ministries and departments and ensure that importing companies comply with the rules and regulations of the Committee to Supervise the Import, Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Products under the Ministry of Commerce, the SAC added.

According to the governmental body, the committee will consist of 10 members and will be headed by Lieutenant General Nyo Saw.

On August 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow and Naypyidaw are preparing to ink a new strategy for economic cooperation this year.

