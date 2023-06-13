UrduPoint.com

Myanmar exports over 117,000 tons of green grams during April-June period

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Myanmar exported more than 117,201 tons of green grams in the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the country's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

From April 1 to June 2 this year, the country earned over 76.639 million U.S. Dollars from the exports of green grams, the ministry's figures showed. Myanmar's total exports of beans and pulses, including green grams, during the period reached over 310,573 tons, its figures showed.

"Green grams were mostly exported to China," U Soe Win Maung, advisor of Myanmar Pulses, Beans, Maize and Sesame Seeds Merchants Association, told Xinhua.

They were also exported to Vietnam and a number of European countries, he added.

Green grams and black grams are the most commonly cultivated beans and pulses in Myanmar, accounting for around 60 to 70 percent of the total production of beans and pulses in the country, he said.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Myanmar exported more than 1.91 million tons of beans and pulses including over 691,399 tons of green grams, the ministry's figures showed.

Beans and pulses are Myanmar's second-most cultivated crops after rice, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total agricultural production.

