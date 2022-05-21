Myanmar exports over 144,034 metric tons of rice in April

Myanmar exported more than 144,034 metric tons of rice and over 106,912 metric tons of broken rice in April, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) on Saturday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Myanmar exported more than 144,034 metric tons of rice and over 106,912 metric tons of broken rice in April, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) on Saturday.

The country exported those rice to 22 countries including Cameroon, China, Angola, the Philippines and Poland, while it exported the broken rice to eight countries including Belgium, China and Spain, official data showed.

The MRF said Myanmar has shipped over 244,826 metric tons of those exported rice and broken rice in April via sea routes, while it has exported the rest 6,120 metric tons of those rice and broken rice via land border gates.

During the country's six-month interim budget period, which started on Oct.

1 last year and ended on March 31 this year, Myanmar exported more than 1.4 million metric tons of rice and broken rice, official figures showed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Asian country has been shipping most of its exported rice and broken rice via sea routes, said the MRF data.

In Myanmar, rice is the most cultivated crop followed by beans and pulses as second most cultivated crops, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Myanmar exports its rice to China, Japan, European Union countries, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, African countries and middle Eastern countries, according to the MRF.