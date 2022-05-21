UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Exports Over 144,034 Metric Tons Of Rice In April

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Myanmar exports over 144,034 metric tons of rice in April

Myanmar exported more than 144,034 metric tons of rice and over 106,912 metric tons of broken rice in April, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) on Saturday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Myanmar exported more than 144,034 metric tons of rice and over 106,912 metric tons of broken rice in April, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) on Saturday.

The country exported those rice to 22 countries including Cameroon, China, Angola, the Philippines and Poland, while it exported the broken rice to eight countries including Belgium, China and Spain, official data showed.

The MRF said Myanmar has shipped over 244,826 metric tons of those exported rice and broken rice in April via sea routes, while it has exported the rest 6,120 metric tons of those rice and broken rice via land border gates.

During the country's six-month interim budget period, which started on Oct.

1 last year and ended on March 31 this year, Myanmar exported more than 1.4 million metric tons of rice and broken rice, official figures showed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Asian country has been shipping most of its exported rice and broken rice via sea routes, said the MRF data.

In Myanmar, rice is the most cultivated crop followed by beans and pulses as second most cultivated crops, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Myanmar exports its rice to China, Japan, European Union countries, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, African countries and middle Eastern countries, according to the MRF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bangladesh Exports Sri Lanka China Budget European Union Spain Indonesia Myanmar Belgium Poland Japan Philippines Cameroon Malaysia Angola March April Border Commerce Asia Million

Recent Stories

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

20 minutes ago
 Counting starts as polls closing in Australian ele ..

Counting starts as polls closing in Australian election

30 seconds ago
 WHO assures full support to beef up response to AW ..

WHO assures full support to beef up response to AWD epidemic

33 seconds ago
 Software under development for online approval of ..

Software under development for online approval of homes map plans

35 seconds ago
 Gold imports surge by 159% in 10 months

Gold imports surge by 159% in 10 months

40 seconds ago
 US Court Sentences Sons of Panama's Ex-President t ..

US Court Sentences Sons of Panama's Ex-President to 3 Years Each in Prison for C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.