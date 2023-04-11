Myanmar exports over 1,900 tons of honey in 2022-23 fiscal year

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Myanmar exported more than 1,900 tons of honey in the 2022-23 fiscal year, earning over 2.8 million U.S. Dollars, the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department said on Tuesday.

The country's 2022-23 fiscal year started on April 1 last year and ended on March 31 this year. During the period, the country shipped 1,853.74 tons of honey via sea route and exported 63.44 tons of honey via land borders, the department said.

"The export of honey this year decreased as its production has declined," U Soe Naing, a director of the department, told Xinhua.

Myanmar annually exported about 3,000 tons of honey in the previous years, he said, adding that the country annually produced 4,000-5,000 tons of honey in the past years.

The Southeast Asian country exported the honey to China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, and Singapore, he said.

Most of the country's honey bee farms are in Mandalay and Sagaing regions, he said. The honey produced in the country included sesame honey, jujube honey, sunflower honey, rubber honey, lychee honey, and multifloral honey.