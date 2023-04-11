Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Exports Over 1,900 Tons Of Honey In 2022-23 Fiscal Year

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Myanmar exports over 1,900 tons of honey in 2022-23 fiscal year

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Myanmar exported more than 1,900 tons of honey in the 2022-23 fiscal year, earning over 2.8 million U.S. Dollars, the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department said on Tuesday.

The country's 2022-23 fiscal year started on April 1 last year and ended on March 31 this year. During the period, the country shipped 1,853.74 tons of honey via sea route and exported 63.44 tons of honey via land borders, the department said.

"The export of honey this year decreased as its production has declined," U Soe Naing, a director of the department, told Xinhua.

Myanmar annually exported about 3,000 tons of honey in the previous years, he said, adding that the country annually produced 4,000-5,000 tons of honey in the past years.

The Southeast Asian country exported the honey to China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, and Singapore, he said.

Most of the country's honey bee farms are in Mandalay and Sagaing regions, he said. The honey produced in the country included sesame honey, jujube honey, sunflower honey, rubber honey, lychee honey, and multifloral honey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand China Sagaing Mandalay Singapore Myanmar Japan South Korea United States March April Asia Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

1 minute ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

42 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

42 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.