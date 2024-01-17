Open Menu

Myanmar's Export Earnings Exceed 10 Bln USD In Over 9 Months Of FY 2023-24

Myanmar's export earnings exceed 10 bln USD in over 9 months of FY 2023-24

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Myanmar earned over 10.91 billion U.S. Dollars from its exports in over nine months of the 2023-24 fiscal year through March, according to Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

From April 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024, the Southeast Asian country earned over 7.69 billion dollars from the exports by the private sector, while it netted over 3.22 billion dollars from the government sector, the ministry said.

Myanmar's total export revenue during the period was down, as compared to over 12.

78 billion dollars registered in the same period a year ago, it said.

Among the country's exported products, manufactured goods are on top with a revenue of over 6.9 billion dollars, data showed.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners, including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the commerce ministry.

