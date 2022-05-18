UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's exports increased 9.4 percent from a year earlier to over 1.34 billion U.S. dollars between April 1 and May 6, official data showed on Wednesday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Myanmar's exports increased 9.4 percent from a year earlier to over 1.34 billion U.S. Dollars between April 1 and May 6, official data showed on Wednesday.

The export growth was led by the rising shipment of agricultural and animal products, minerals, and manufacturing goods, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From April 1 to May 6 this year, Myanmar exported manufacturing goods worth more than 659.57 million dollars, which became the largest export item during the period, the ministry's figures showed.

The Southeast Asian country exported those goods to China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the ministry.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others to its foreign trade partners.

More Stories From Business

