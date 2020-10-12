The total trade between Myanmar and foreign countries reached over 36.6 billion U.S. dollars in previous fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020 which ended on Sept. 30, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The total trade between Myanmar and foreign countries reached over 36.6 billion U.S. Dollars in previous fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020 which ended on Sept. 30, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

From Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30 this year, Myanmar earned over 17.6 billion U.S. dollars from export while its import reached over 19 billion U.S. dollars.

The country's trade deficit of last FY recorded over 1.3 billion U.S. dollars, up from over 1 billion U.S. dollars compared to the corresponding period of FY 2018-2019.

Meanwhile, the last FY's total foreign trade increased by over 1.5 billion U.S. dollars compared to the same period of FY 2018-2019 with over 35.1 billion U.S. dollars.

Myanmar exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others while importing capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.

About 80 percent of the country's trade with foreign countries is done through the sea route and its border trade is conducted with neighbouring China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.