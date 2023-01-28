Myanmar's total goods imports and exports surged 18.47 percent year on year to over 27.19 billion U.S. dollars in nearly 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning in April last year, official data showed Saturday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) Myanmar's total goods imports and exports surged 18.47 percent year on year to over 27.19 billion U.S. Dollars in nearly 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning in April last year, official data showed Saturday.

From April 1 last year to Jan. 20 this year, exports rose 14.25 percent to over 13.36 billion dollars from a year earlier, while imports climbed 22.

85 percent to over 13.82 billion dollars, data from the country's Ministry of Commerce showed.

During the period, about 76.04 percent of the country's total trade was done via sea routes, and about 23.96 percent was conducted through land borders.

The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.