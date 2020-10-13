UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Individual Border Trade Exceeds 33mln USD In FY 2019-20

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Myanmar's total border trade using Individual Trading Cards (ITC) exceeded 43 billion kyats (over 33 million U.S. Dollars) in previous fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020 which ended on Sept. 30, said figures released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

From Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30 this year, the ministry issued 88 individual trading cards, and export using ICT cards through border gates earned over 3.2 billion kyats while its imports exceeded 40 billion kyats.

During the period, Myawady border gate recorded the highest ITC's trade with over 28 billion kyats.

The ministry has issued a total of 1,775 ITCs, registering its trade value of over 212 billion kyats so far since FY 2012-2013, the ministry's figures said.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others to foreign trade partner countries while capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods are imported into the country. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 1,272.6 kyats)

