Myanmar's Maritime Trade Records 2.81 Bln USD Growth In Five Months Of FY 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Myanmar's maritime trade records 2.81 bln USD growth in five months of FY 2022-23

Myanmar's seaborne trade with foreign partners reached 11.52 billion U.S. dollars as of Sept. 9 in the current financial year 2022-2023 beginning April, according to its Ministry of Commerce

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Myanmar's seaborne trade with foreign partners reached 11.52 billion U.S. Dollars as of Sept. 9 in the current financial year 2022-2023 beginning April, according to its Ministry of Commerce.

The maritime trade during the cited period grew by more than 2.81 billion U.S. dollars from about 8.71 billion U.S.

dollars a year earlier, data from the ministry showed.

From April to September, Myanmar recorded over 5.03 billion U.S. dollars in value for exports and over 6.48 billion U.S. dollars for imports. Both export and import saw increases of some 1.12 billion U.S. dollars and 1.70 billion U.S. dollars, respectively. About 80 percent of the Southeast Asian country's foreign trade is carried out through sea routes.

