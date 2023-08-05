YANGON, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Myanmar's foreign trade through sea route registered over 7.55 billion U.S. Dollars in nearly four months of the 2023-24 fiscal year which started in April, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

The figure was down compared to over 8.43 billion U.S. dollars registered in the same period a year ago, the ministry's data showed.

From April 1 to July 28, the country exported goods worth over 2.87 billion dollars, while it imported goods worth over 4.68 billion dollars. During this period, its total foreign trade amounted to over 11.03 billion dollars, including border trade of over 3.44 billion dollars.

A country with a long coastline, Myanmar usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes, while its main border trade partners include China, Thailand, Bangladesh, and India.