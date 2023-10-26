(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Myanmar's police have seized narcotic drugs worth over 381 million U.S. Dollars by Oct. 23, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) meeting.

The first meeting of the CCDAC for 2023 was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday and attended by CCDAC's Chairman Union Minister for Home Affairs Lt-Gen Yar Pyae, state-run daily The Mirror reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, the union minister said that the drug transitions are connected with arms smuggling, violence, money laundering and transnational crimes, affecting regional stability, according to the news report.

He added that Myanmar is closely cooperating with various countries or organizations to carry out anti-narcotics activities.

The seized drugs included opium, heroin, stimulant tablets, methamphetamine, Ketamine, ecstasy pills and Happy Water, the media report said.