UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's Poultry Business Suffers Broken Rice Price Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Myanmar's poultry business suffers broken rice price hike

YANGON, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Burmese layer ducks farm owners face loss due to the rocketing feed price.

Layer ducks farm owner Ko Naing from Yangon Region put his ducks up for sale at 5,000 kyats (about 2.38 U.S. Dollars) per head for an outright sale.

"The feed cost is exorbitantly high. The price of broken rice as animal feed went up 33 per cent. Besides, the production rate has declined," he said.

"The quality of the feed is changed to an inferior state. Although the layer ducks fed well, the egg production plunged compared to the previous record," added another duck farmer Ko Kyaw Swar.

Meanwhile, the price of duck eggs is headed for a decrease.

The fishery sector is also facing burdens of high feed costs. Entrepreneurs have requested government efforts on the price stability of raw materials.

However, U Khin Hlaing, vice chair of the Myanmar Livestock Federation, said layer poultry farms are financially doing well, and the federation has a plan to conduct awareness courses to boost production for the livestock breeders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Myanmar From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

20 minutes ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

47 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

51 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

51 minutes ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai Logistics City to aid earthqu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.