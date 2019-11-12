UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Demands U.S. Implement Singapore Summit Agreement

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement

North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged the United States to implement last year's agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the two countries have made little progress in their relations because of "political and military provocations" by the U.S

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged the United States to implement last year's agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the two countries have made little progress in their relations because of "political and military provocations" by the U.S.

Ambassador Kim Song leveled the criticism during a speech at a U.N. General Assembly meeting on the International Atomic Energy Agency, an organization he accused of "ignorance of the prevailing reality of the Korean Peninsula," according to the Associated Press.

Kim Jong-un and Trump held their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 and agreed to "work toward" complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.

The two leaders also agreed to establish new relations between their countries and build a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, but progress has been slow amid differences over how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and other U.S. concessions.

The ambassador said "the situation of the Korean Peninsula has not extricated itself from the vicious cycle of aggravated tension," according to the AP.

He also said this is "entirely attributable to the political and military provocations perpetrated by the U.S." North Korea has protested military exercises between South Korea and the U.S., viewing them as an invasion rehearsal. In recent months, it has resumed testing of short-range ballistic missiles while refraining from the nuclear and long-range missile tests it last conducted in 2017.

Citing that suspension, Kim Song said his country has made "proactive efforts in good faith ... to establish a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula." He also said the implementation of the Singapore agreement is "the key" to consolidating peace and security, according to the AP.

The two countries last held working-level negotiations in Sweden in October, but failed to reach any agreement. The North has warned it will wait only until the end of the year for the U.S. to come up with an acceptable proposal.

Meanwhile, the ambassador also accused South Korea of "double-dealing behavior," saying inter-Korean relations have been at a standstill because Seoul appears to offer peace initiatives while escalating military preparedness, the AP said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exchange Nuclear Trump Progress Singapore Seoul South Korea United States Sweden North Korea June October 2017 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Zardari's plea seeki ..

6 minutes ago

Bolivian Defense Minister Javier Eduardo Zavaleta ..

11 seconds ago

Kuwait oil price up 34 cents to US$63.22 pb

12 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs agreements with &#039;BP&#039;, &# ..

12 minutes ago

Swabi-born Mohammad Asad set to follow Yasir Shah' ..

17 minutes ago

Opposition cries over non-issues: Federal Minister ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.