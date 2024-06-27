Open Menu

NA Approves Over Rs 47.567 Billion For Interior Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:51 PM

NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division

The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday approved the demand for grants worth over Rs 47.567 billion for the Ministry of Interior to meet the expenditure during the financial year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday approved the demand for grants worth over Rs 47.567 billion for the Ministry of Interior to meet the expenditure during the financial year 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Aurangzeb moved four demands for grants which were approved by the house with majority of votes.

The total cut motions of opposition were rejected by the NA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of se ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
 China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for ..

China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners

25 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 conducts training, exercise in hospita ..

Rescue 1122 conducts training, exercise in hospitals

18 seconds ago
 NIDLP Chief meets Saudi Ambassador at Transport Lo ..

NIDLP Chief meets Saudi Ambassador at Transport Logistic China 2024

20 seconds ago
 Drugs worth Rs 290m destroyed

Drugs worth Rs 290m destroyed

22 seconds ago
China CPC leadership to hold reform-themed plenum ..

China CPC leadership to hold reform-themed plenum on July 15-18.

24 seconds ago
 SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman

SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman

7 minutes ago
 Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constru ..

Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions

7 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point

Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point

7 minutes ago
 AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose M ..

AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose Modi's plans in the region

7 minutes ago
 Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, oth ..

Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment cas ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business