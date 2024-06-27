NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday approved the demand for grants worth over Rs 47.567 billion for the Ministry of Interior to meet the expenditure during the financial year 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Aurangzeb moved four demands for grants which were approved by the house with majority of votes.

The total cut motions of opposition were rejected by the NA.