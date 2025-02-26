NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Wednesday approved the all ongoing budgetary proposals of the ministry for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the year 2025-26.

The committee was net under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) of Syed Hafeezuddin, said a news release.

The committee undertook a comprehensive review and scrutiny of the PSDP for the Financial Year 2025-26 concerning the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The Committee acknowledged the significance of these projects in addressing critical industries-related challenges and ensuring sustainable development.

However, while endorsing the newly proposed development projects, the Committee excluded six (6) projects due to concerns regarding their feasibility.

Consequently, it directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to obtain vetting from the Planning Division before further consideration.

This measure aims to ensure that the proposed initiatives align with national priorities and adhere to financial and technical feasibility standards.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to fostering industrial growth and advancing internationally recognized technical training programs while ensuring transparency and accountability in the allocation of public funds.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shahid Usman, Riaz Ul Haq, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, Syed Raza Ali Gillani.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Secretary Ministry of Industries and other senior officials of the ministry and its attached departments also attended the meeting.