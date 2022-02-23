UrduPoint.com

NA Body Approves Petroleum Division's Budgetary Proposals For PSDP 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy Wednesday approved scrutiny of the Petroleum Division's budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) unanimously.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Imran Khattak, also took up two government bills. It passed "the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2021" with certain drafting corrections, and deferred "The Pakistan Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority Bill, 2022" (Govt Bill) for further deliberations.

The committee members were briefed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman about establishment of Pabbi Sub-Area and Customer Service Center (CSC), Jehangira.

A sub-committee, headed by MNA Shahid Ahmed, was formed to look into the matter related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives being carried out in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Among others, the meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Junaid Akbar, Malik Anwar Taj, Noor Alam Khan, Shahid Ahmad, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, besides senior officials of the Petroleum Division and attached departments.

