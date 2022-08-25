UrduPoint.com

NA Body Asks To Ensure Vehicles On Control Prices

Published August 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly, Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday asked for taking measures to ensure the timely availability of vehicles on controlled prices.

The committee directed that ministry may take stringent measures to stop the monopoly of Manufacturing Companies and middlemen to eliminate the extra payment of "Own" in order to ensure the timely availability of vehicles on controlled prices.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Member National Assembly (MNA) to discuss the various issues pertaining to ministry and its attached departments, said a press release issued here.

The committee also expressed concern over the price hike of vehicles in Pakistan despite the fact that Dollar rate had been decreased incredibly during the recent past.

The committee warmly welcomed the newly elected chairman, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, and assured to extend full cooperation for smooth functioning of the committee.

The committee expressed grave concern over the theft of valuable items of Rs. 10 Billions (aprx) from Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and directed that ministry may pursue the case effectively and develop proper liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for early completion of Inquiry Report so that culprits could be penalized accordingly.

The committee also decided to discuss the privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills with Privatization Commission in its next meeting.

The committee also expressed concern over the shortage of "Urea" in the country despite the fact the Urea were not being used in the country due to heavy floods across the country.

The committee therefore, directed that Ministry may ensure the availability of Urea on affordable prices and also take concrete measures to stop its smuggling across the borders as its prices are higher in international markets.

Earlier, Federal Minister and Secretary for Industries and Production briefly apprised the committee about the efforts made by them to provide subsidy to formers on harvesting equipments and to control the prices of vehicles in Pakistan.

They informed that Prime Minister would announce a special subsidy package for formers soon which would help the growers to increase per acre yield and would help to enhance the economy of the country as well.

The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly, Ali Gohar Khan, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Riaz Ul Haq, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Usama Qadri, Nawab Sher, and senior officers of the concerned Ministries and departments.

