NA body briefed for allocation of Rs.1200 billion, COVID-19 relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):The Federal Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Revenue Naveed Kamran Baloch on Tuesday briefed the NA Committee on Finance about the allocation and utilization of Rs.1200 billion, COVID-19 relief package announced by the government to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the government has released Rs.25bn to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), further Rs. 50bn for medical equipment and incentives for workers were under process with Ministry of Health and NDMA.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs met under the chairmanship of MNA, Faiz Ullah here at Parliament house.

He informed that Rs.15bn has been allocated for 61 medical items exempted in withholding tax and additional custom duties on import of certain food items including reduction of withholding tax for Utility Stores Corporation supplies.

The Secretary, Finance further informed that the government has allocated Rs. 200bn for providing financial assistance to daily wage workers/employees; however, the same would be released after proper identification and screening through filters by Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He also informed that the government has already been disbursed financial assistance to 4.4 million families out of Rs.150bn apportion for vulnerable families and panagaha's. He stated that the government has been given Rs.70bn already in shape of petrol and diesel relief since 25th March this year.

While talking about the funding to Utility Stores Corporation, wherein, the government has released Rs.10bn for full stock of flour (Atta) procurement out of Rs.50bn allocated for further subsidy on household items.

The Committee Members have expressed their grave concern about the performance of Utility Stores Corporation.

The Members were of the stance that Utility Stores Corporation has only provided subsidy on flour, whereas, the other products were available on full price.

The Finance Secretary informed that the government has allocated Rs.280bn, 100bn and 100bn for payment to farmers regarding procurement of wheat, relief to exporters and relief to SMEs and agriculture sector, respectively.

The Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir briefed the Committee about the measures taken by the SBP during ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 regarding relief to business community.

He said SBP has directed the commercial banks for enhancing the date of Returns of loans from 90 days to 180 days.

He added that SBP has also announced a support package of salaries for employees in different entities on lower mark-up.

The Governor SBP informed that the government has brought down its policy rate from 13.25 % to 9 %.

The Committee Members have given some suggestions for further strengthening the policies of SBP with regard to business community in current scenario.

The Finance Secretary, while responding the question made by the Committee member regarding subtraction from the share of Provinces in NFC, categorically denied this impression.

The Committee also suggested that the government should be given priority to SMEs Sector (medium and small traders/businessmen) while making any policy for facilitating them by providing financial incentives.

The Committee decided that Dr. Sania Nishter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Special Protection and Poverty Alleviation may be invited in the next meeting of the Committee for briefing about disbursement of financial assistance to general public in the country.

Member FBR, Seema Shakeel briefed the Committee about the details of Rs.100bn disbursement to the exporters in shape of refunds.

She said that in order to mitigate impact of outbreak of COVID-19, the Prime Minister Minster Imran Khan has approved relief package i.e. Rs.70bn for refunds related to FBR and further Rs.30bn DLTL related to M/o Commerce.

She informed that the Custom Duty Drawback processing was earlier manual but in order to ensure transparency entire process was made electronically without any human intervention.

She also informed that the IBAN of the taxpayers were updated online and refunds were directly credited automatically to the claimant's bank accounts.The meeting was attended by MNAs, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani,Jamil Ahmed Khan, Faheem Khan, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Nafisa Shah. Whereas,Aftab Hussain Siddique, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ali Perviz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar were available on video conference.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from Ministry of Finance & Revenue, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).