NA body briefed on 'Medium Term Budget Strategy Paper'

(@FahadShabbir)

The 57th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue which held in Parliament House on Thursday was briefed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan on the 'Medium Term Budget Strategy Paper' 2021-22 and 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The 57th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue which held in Parliament House on Thursday was briefed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan on the 'Medium Term Budget Strategy Paper' 2021-22 and 2023-24.

Chairman of the Committee Faiz Ullah welcomed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue in the meeting The SAPM informed the Committee that subject strategy paper has been formulated with a focus on sustainable growth, protection of vulnerable segments of society, inflation, price control and reduction of twin deficits.

He said that IMF program was paused due to COVID for some time. However, Pakistan's economy was showing strong signs of revival being hit very hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said and added that fiscal indicators were improving in the medium term with optimal mobilization and efficient management of resources.He also briefed the Committee about the circular debt and non cash settlement plan of Government to clear the circular debt's stock.

Secretary Ministry of Finance and Revenue Kamran Ali Afzal also responded to the queries by the members of the Committee with regard to Actual Budgetary numbers 2020-21 and projections at that time including increase in the ratio of in direct taxes.

The Committee Members have expressed their concerns over the incoming flow of circular debt.

Dr Waqar agreed with the view point of the Committee and informed that government was closely monitoring the issue.

The Chairman Federal board of Revenue Asim Ahmad briefed the Committee regarding the measures taken by the FBR for its infrastructure. He said that they have requested single line budget for improving the functioning of FBR.

The Committee recommended that Financial Audit Report of Utility Store Corporation on direct subsidy may be shared with this Committee on its completion.

The Committee discussed the issues of GST being faced by the furniture industries and directed the FBR to revisit the policy in this regard, at the earliest. The Committee further directed not to take any action on the notices already served to the furniture markets for collection of GST, till the final outcome of the matter.

The Committee discussed the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Ord. No. IV of 2020) (Government Bill) and passed the said Bill.

The Committee offered "Fateha" on the sad demise of Ahmed Sheikh, the son of Member of the Committee Irfan Qaiser Sheikh MNA.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Faheem Khan,Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Qaiser Ahamed Sheikh, Chaudary Khalid Javed, Ali Pervaiz, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms. Hina Rabbani Khan, MNAs besides the seniors officers from Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Law and Justice, Federal Board of Revenue, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Tariff Commission (NTC) and M/o Commerce.