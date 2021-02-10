NA body briefed on progress of ongoing PSDP projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday was briefed on the progress of ongoing projects that were approved in Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The representatives from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives gave a briefing on the progress of the ongoing PSDP projects .

The committee meeting was held in the ministry under the chairmanship of MNA, Junaid Akbar.

Afterwards, the committee proceeded with the agenda of the meeting.

The committee confirmed minutes of its 15th meeting held on 31st December, 2020.

Owing to absence of the relevant Project Directors due to ongoing protest of Federal government employees on constitutional avenue, the committee recommended that a detailed and in-depth review of those projects would be carried out in its next meeting.

It was also informed to the committee that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives had no budgetary proposals till that time for their inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programs for the upcoming Financial Year, i.e., 2021-22.

A detailed briefing on the development of a mechanism for Monitoring and Evaluation of PSDP Projects by the Ministry (PSDP No. 742 2020-21) was also given to the committee.

The said project had been aimed to keep a check on the PSDP projects through modern Information Technological means as well as services of relevant consultants for their inspection and audit. Concept of the said project was appreciated by the committee.

The MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Imran Khattak,Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Abdul Shakoor attended the meeting.