NA body briefed on Roosvelt Hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Investment Managing Director Atif Aslam Bajwa Wednesday gave detailed briefing on Roosvelt Hotel located in Midtown Manhattan.

He briefed the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization held here in the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Mustafa Mahmud.

He said the hotel consists of a 19 story hotel with 1025 rooms, meeting spaces, four restaurants and a rooftop lounge.

The committee held a detailed briefing on the performance of Pakistan International Airline Corporation, overall performance of PIA (Investment Limited) and Roosevelt Hotel, New York, with regards to its privatization.

Bajwa said Roosevelt Hotel's structure being 100 years old is constantly in need of repairs and maintenance, requiring substantial investments without corresponding returns.

In February 2019 Cabinet Committee on Privatization directed to carry out the feasibility study for appraisal of various management/financial options for gaining optimal returns from the hotel.

The committee directed to share Deloitte's report before the next meeting.

The ministry informed that a financial adviser is being appointed for evaluation and advice on different options.

The committee suggested that it is not the right time to make any decision regarding the Roosvelt Hotel due to COVID-19 effects on the economy and business environment.

Moreover, it will not be a wise decision to sell assets and invest in a business which is making losses.

The Aviation Division secretary briefed the committee about the ongoing issue of suspected licenses of pilots.

He informed that in 2018 a pilot pointed out some anomalies in exams of pilots conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority. A committee was constituted in February 2019 to investigate the matter and the report was finalized in June 2019 which was submitted to the prime minister.

The committee was also informed that the authority is further investigating the matter.

The other international airlines are also referring cases for verification of licenses of Pakistani pilots working in these airlines; the authority has issued the clearances after necessary verification.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Umer Aslam Khan, Faheem Khan, Syma Nadeem, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Syed Hussain Tariq,Siknandar Ali Rahoupoto, ministers for privatization and aviation, beside senior officers from the privatization and aviation division ministries.