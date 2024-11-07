NA body calls for quick execution of ML-1, strategic projects

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) on Thursday stressed the need for swift and transparent execution of strategic development projects, including the Main Line-1 (ML-1) of Pakistan Railways under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) on Thursday stressed the need for swift and transparent execution of strategic development projects, including the Main Line-1 (ML-1) of Pakistan Railways under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting, chaired by Acting Chairperson Farhan Chishti, focused on ensuring timely progress and transparent reporting on these crucial initiatives, which are vital for national economic growth and infrastructural modernization.

Representatives from the Planning Ministry briefed the committee on previous project recommendations, noting that several key projects remain unfunded while others have recently been transferred to provincial authorities.

During the meeting, members raised concerns about delays in fund allocation and the evolving role of the Public Works Department (PWD) as it transitions under a new structure.

The committee highlighted the need for clarity on the ministry’s operational scope, especially regarding the oversight of Federal development schemes and securing budget allocations for high-priority projects.

Officials from the Ministry of Railways presented an updated plan for the ML-1 project, originally designed to enhance freight and passenger connectivity from Karachi to Peshawar. They emphasized a phased approach to the project, with Phase I prioritizing the Karachi-Hyderabad section, which would help reduce travel time between these two cities.

The committee sought clarification on funding details, as 85% of the project cost would be financed by China, with the remainder covered by Pakistani equity.

Committee members also questioned the project's operational speed, currently capped at 160 km/h, and Ministry officials explained that achieving higher speeds would require significant realignment and increased costs.

The committee issued several key recommendations to ensure these projects are executed transparently and efficiently. It emphasized the need for an immediate convening of the steering committee to finalize direction and execution timelines for ongoing federal projects.

The Planning Ministry was asked to provide a comprehensive update on all PWD-led projects, particularly those related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, detailed information on PWD projects in Constituencies NA-37, 38, and 39 was requested to ensure that federal allocations are equitable and impactful.

The railways Ministry directed to provide full documentation on funding agreements, economic impacts, and design adjustments for the ML-1 project, ensuring alignment with CPEC’s broader strategic objectives.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Usman Awaisi, Tahir Iqbal, Akhtar Bibi, Dawar Khan Kundi, Saleem Rehman, Moazzam Ali Khan, and Izbal Zehri (virtually), besides senior officers from the Ministries of Planning, Railways and Cabinet Division.